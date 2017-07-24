FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 小时前
BRIEF-WebMD provides preliminary second quarter financial results
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
全球货币政策收紧前景 或许让美联储对缩表计划心存顾虑
深度分析
全球货币政策收紧前景 或许让美联储对缩表计划心存顾虑
中国经济将呈现“前高后稳” 全年增速料为6.8%--国家信息中心
中国财经
中国经济将呈现“前高后稳” 全年增速料为6.8%--国家信息中心
焦点：OPEC采取行动限制尼日利亚石油产量 呼吁加强配合减产
深度分析
焦点：OPEC采取行动限制尼日利亚石油产量 呼吁加强配合减产
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月24日 / 上午11点18分 / 21 小时前

BRIEF-WebMD provides preliminary second quarter financial results

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 24 (Reuters) - Webmd Health Corp

* WebMD Health Corp - ‍net income for Q2 is expected to be approximately $18.9 million​

* Sees Q2 revenue about $176 million

* WebMD Health Corp - revenue for Q2 is expected to be approximately $176 million

* WebMD Health Corp - ‍net income for Q2 includes an after-tax expense of $1.3 million​

* Q2 revenue view $171.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* WebMD health corp - ‍adjusted EBITDA for Q2 is expected to be approximately $54 million, an increase of approximately 8 percent from prior year period​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below