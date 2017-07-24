BRIEF-WebMD provides preliminary second quarter financial results

July 24 (Reuters) - Webmd Health Corp

* WebMD Health Corp - ‍net income for Q2 is expected to be approximately $18.9 million​

* Sees Q2 revenue about $176 million

* WebMD Health Corp - ‍net income for Q2 includes an after-tax expense of $1.3 million​

* Q2 revenue view $171.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* WebMD health corp - ‍adjusted EBITDA for Q2 is expected to be approximately $54 million, an increase of approximately 8 percent from prior year period​