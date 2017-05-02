BRIEF-WebMD sees FY 2017 revenue about $710 million to $730 million

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 WebMD Health Corp
* WebMD reports first quarter financial results and reaffirms 2017 guidance
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.97 to $2.10
* Q1 earnings per share $0.30
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue about $170 million to $173 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $710 million to $730 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly revenue was $154.1 milllion, compared to $158.6 million in prior year period
* WebMD Health Corp - WebMD reaffirmed its guidance for 2017
* WebMD Health Corp sees Q2 adjusted EBITDA to be approximately $49 million to $51 million
* Q1 revenue view $152.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $171.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 revenue view $719.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.