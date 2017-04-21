版本:
BRIEF-WEBSTER FINANCIAL Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.62

April 21 Webster Financial Corp

* WEBSTER REPORTS 2017 FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.62

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 7.3 PERCENT TO $255.7 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.57 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $192.7 MILLION COMPARED TO $176.2 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
