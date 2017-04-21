BRIEF-WEBSTER FINANCIAL Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.62

BRIEF-IBC conference success IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel
* IBC conference success; IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 21 Webster Financial Corp
* WEBSTER REPORTS 2017 FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS
* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.62
* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 7.3 PERCENT TO $255.7 MILLION
* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.57 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S
* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $192.7 MILLION COMPARED TO $176.2 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IBC conference success; IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Initiated a search to identify a candidate to succeed Roger Woeller as chief executive officer of Blumetric
* Announces pricing of $50 million of 5.75 pct convertible notes due 2022