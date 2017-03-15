版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四

BRIEF-Webster raises prime lending rate to 4.00 percent

March 15 Webster Financial Corp

* Webster raises prime lending rate to 4.00 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
