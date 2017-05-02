版本:
BRIEF-WEC Energy posts Q1 EPS of $1.12

May 2 WEC Energy Group Inc

* WEC Energy Group posts first-quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $1.12

* Q1 revenue $2.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.24 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.06, revenue view $2.24 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
