BRIEF-Wecast Network Inc on March 14, co through unit entered into capital increase agreement with Guizhou Sun Seven Stars Technology company

March 20 Wecast Network Inc:
* Wecast Network Inc - on March 14, co through unit entered
into capital increase agreement with Guizhou sun seven stars
technology company
* Wecast Network Inc - company will have right to appoint
two of gz s three board members, chairman of board and chief
executive officer
* Wecast Network Inc - GZSSS will have right to appoint one
board member, supervisor and chief financial officer
* Wecast Network - after deal, Guizhou sun seven stars
technology trading platform to issue new shares equal to 94.12%
of equity to GZSSS for rmb 80 million
* Wecast Network Inc - pursuant to agreement terms, parties
to share dividends, other profits of GZ at ratio of 70% to co
and 30% to GZSSS - sec filing
Source text (bit.ly/2nXCSCF)
Further company coverage: