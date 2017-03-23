版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 21:31 BJT

BRIEF-Wecast Network names new cfo and cto

March 23 Wecast Network Inc:

* Wecast Network names both new cfo and cto

* Says Simon Wang appointed cfo

* Says Randy Huang appointed cto

* Wecast Network Inc - Wang takes over cfo role from Yi Xu Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐