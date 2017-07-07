FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
16 小时前
BRIEF-Wecast Network says, on June 30, entered into securities purchase agreement with BT Capital Global
图片视频
2017年7月7日 / 晚上8点16分 / 16 小时前

BRIEF-Wecast Network says, on June 30, entered into securities purchase agreement with BT Capital Global

1 分钟阅读

July 7 (Reuters) - Wecast Network Inc:

* Wecast Network says on June 30 entered into securities purchase agreement with BT Capital Global Limited, a British Virgin Islands Company - sec filing

* Wecast Network - as per agreement, issued & outstanding stock that co holds in three separate non-core assets were sold to BT in exchange for rmb100 million

* Wecast Network - rmb100 million is in a combination of cash and publicly traded stock to be paid to wecast within one year of closing agreement

* Minimum of 20% of total consideration to wecast will be paid in cash Source text (bit.ly/2tzhRCx) Further company coverage:

