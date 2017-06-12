BRIEF-Wecast to purchase 51 pct of Nextgen Exchange Group

June 12 Wecast Network Inc:
* Wecast to purchase 51% of Nextgen Exchange Group
* Wecast Network Inc - WCST will pay no monetary or stock
consideration for acquisition
* Wecast Network Inc - will buy 51% of outstanding capital
shares in Nextgen Exchange Group from seller, Redrock Capital
Group Limited and owned co
* Wecast Network Inc - seller has entered into a separate
agreement with Delaware board of trade holdings
* Wecast Network Inc - seller will transfer 5% of total
issued and outstanding stock of Nextgen to DBOT
* Wecast Network Inc- John Wallace will serve as executive
chairman of Nextgen
* Wecast Network Inc - digital currency based products and
index product trading is expected to begin in second half of
2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: