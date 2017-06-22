BRIEF-Weibo announces receipt of a SAPPRFT notice

June 22 Weibo Corp
* Weibo announces receipt of a sapprft notice
* Weibo -became aware of a public notice issued by state
administration of press, publication, radio, film and television
of people's republic of china
* Weibo corp - company will also evaluate impact of notice
on its operations and its administrative options
* Weibo - notice states that sapprft recently requested
local competent authorities to take measures to suspend several
companies' video and audio services
* Weibo -notice says companies' lack internet audio/video
program transmission license, are posting certain content in
violation of government regulations
* Weibo corp says company is communicating with relevant
government authorities to understand scope of notice
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: