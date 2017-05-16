版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 16日 星期二 17:02 BJT

BRIEF-Weibo Q1 earnings per share $0.21

May 16 Weibo Corp

* Weibo reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.26

* Q1 earnings per share $0.21

* Q1 revenue $199.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $186.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 2017 revenue $240 million to $250 million

* Qtrly advertising and marketing revenues were $169.3 million, an increase of 71% year-over-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐