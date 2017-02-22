BRIEF-WEIBO REPORTS Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.19

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Feb 22 Weibo Corp
* WEIBO REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2016 FINANCIAL RESULTS
* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.34
* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.19
* Q4 REVENUE $212.7 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $206.6 MILLION
* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.28 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S
* SEES Q1 2017 REVENUE $185 MILLION TO $190 MILLION
* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $180.4 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S
* WEIBO CORP - MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS IN DECEMBER 2016 GREW 33% YEAR OVER YEAR TO 313 MILLION, 90% OF WHICH WERE MOBILE USERS
* WEIBO CORP - AVERAGE DAILY ACTIVE USERS IN DECEMBER 2016 GREW 30% YEAR OVER YEAR TO 139 MILLION
* WEIBO CORP - QTRLY ADVERTISING AND MARKETING REVENUE INCREASED 42% YEAR OVER YEAR TO $571.0 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.