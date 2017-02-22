版本:
BRIEF-WEIBO REPORTS Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.19

Feb 22 Weibo Corp

* WEIBO REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2016 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.34

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.19

* Q4 REVENUE $212.7 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $206.6 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.28 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q1 2017 REVENUE $185 MILLION TO $190 MILLION

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $180.4 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* WEIBO CORP - MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS IN DECEMBER 2016 GREW 33% YEAR OVER YEAR TO 313 MILLION, 90% OF WHICH WERE MOBILE USERS

* WEIBO CORP - AVERAGE DAILY ACTIVE USERS IN DECEMBER 2016 GREW 30% YEAR OVER YEAR TO 139 MILLION

* WEIBO CORP - QTRLY ADVERTISING AND MARKETING REVENUE INCREASED 42% YEAR OVER YEAR TO $571.0 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
