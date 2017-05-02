版本:
BRIEF-Weight Watchers International reports Q1 EPS $0.16

May 2 Weight Watchers International Inc

* Reports Q1 2017 revenue $329 million

* Reports Q1 2017 net revenue up 7.2 percent

* Weight Watchers announces first quarter 2017 results and raises full year 2017 guidance

* Q1 earnings per share $0.16

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raises FY 2017 earnings per share view to $1.40 to $1.50

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $329.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
