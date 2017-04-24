版本:
BRIEF-Weingarten Realty Investors Q1 earnings per share $0.24

April 24 Weingarten Realty Investors:

* Q1 earnings per share $0.24

* Weingarten Realty Investors says core funds from operations attributable to common shareholders for the quarter was $0.61 per share

* Weingarten Realty Investors qtrly same property net operating income including redevelopments increased 3.7% over same quarter of prior year

* Weingarten Realty Investors -company affirms its guidance for core ffo in range of $2.37 to $2.43 per diluted share for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
