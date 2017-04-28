版本:
BRIEF-Weis markets' plan to invest $90 million in its growth in 2017

April 28 Weis Markets Inc

* Company's plans to invest $90 million in its growth in 2017

* Co has seven new stores in active planning stages and expect most of them to open in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
