BRIEF-Weis Markets reports Q1 EPS $0.44

May 10 Weis Markets Inc:

* Weis Markets reports Q1 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.44

* Q1 sales $852.2 million

Q1 comparable store sales, adjusting for new year's and easter holiday shift in 2017, increased 1.1 percent
