版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 6日 星期一 19:42 BJT

BRIEF-Weisman Group dissolves stake in Ashford Hospitality Prime

March 6 Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc:

* Weisman Group Llc dissolves share stake in Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc as of February 28 - sec filing

* Weisman Group Llc had previously reported a stake of 6.274 percent in Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc as of July 29, 2016 Source text - bit.ly/2lvPW5D Further company coverage:
