March 8 Wellcare Health Plans Inc

* Wellcare announces pricing of notes

* Priced $1.2 billion aggregate principal amount of its 5.25 pct senior notes due 2025

* Says notes will be issued at 100.0 pct, and bear interest at 5.25 pct

* Wellcare Health Plans says notes mature on April 1, 2025

* First interest payment for notes will be October 1, 2017