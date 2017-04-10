版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 10日 星期一 19:54 BJT

BRIEF-WellCare Health Plans' CEO Kenneth Burdick's 2016 total compensation was $9.3 mln vs $7.8 mln in 2015

April 10 WellCare Health Plans Inc:

* WellCare Health Plans Inc - CEO Kenneth A. Burdick's 2016 total compensation was $9.3 million versus $7.8 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2nTOvdu) Further company coverage:
