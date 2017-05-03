BRIEF-WellCare Health Plans Q1 adjusted earnings $1.61/shr

BRIEF-Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
* Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
May 3 WellCare Health Plans Inc
* Wellcare reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.61
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $1.50
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Raises fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share view to $6.55 to $6.80
* Wellcare health plans-medicare health plans membership was 356,000 members at march 31, 2017, up 9.2 percent compared with march 31, 2016
* Wellcare health plans inc- medicare health plans premium revenue of $1.1 billion for q1 of 2017 increased 12.4 percent compared with q1 of 2016
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $6.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Wellcare health plans inc - q1 gaap total premium revenue $3,947 million versus $3,536 million
* Wellcare health plans - medicare pdp membership was 1.1 million as of march 31, 2017, and increased by 74,000 members, or 7.2 percent versus march 31, 2016
* Q1 revenue view $3.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Wellcare health plans inc - sees fy total gaap premium revenue $16.55 billion to $16.95 billion
* Wellcare health plans inc - sees fy total adjusted premium revenue $16.45 billion to $16.85b billion
* Fy2017 revenue view $16.27 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Wellcare health plans inc - revised 2017 outlook includes acquisitions of universal american and certain assets of php Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.