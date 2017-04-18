版本:
BRIEF-Wells Fargo announces support for Paypal Wallet for in-store transactions

April 18 Wells Fargo & Co

* Wells Fargo announces support for Paypal Wallet for in-store transactions

* Says co's customers will be able to use Paypal to make purchases with their mobile devices at participating merchants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
