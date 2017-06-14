版本:
BRIEF-Wells Fargo Bank increases prime rate to 4.25 percent

June 14 Wells Fargo & Co:

* Wells Fargo Bank increases prime rate to 4.25 percent

* Says ‍increasing its prime rate to 4.25 percent from 4.00 percent, effective tomorrow, June 15, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
