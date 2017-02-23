版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 24日 星期五 06:14 BJT

BRIEF-Wells Fargo & Co says company's board has 16 directors after election

Feb 23 Wells Fargo & Co

* As a result of election of Karen Peetz and Ronald Sargent to Co's board, size of company's board is 16 directors - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐