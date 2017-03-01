版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 1日 星期三 22:29 BJT

BRIEF-Wells fargo & Co says Susan Engel, a member of board, informed that she will not stand for re-election

March 1 Wells Fargo & Co

* Wells Fargo & Co says on Feb 28, Susan Engel, a member of board of Wells Fargo & Company informed company that she will not stand for re-election Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
