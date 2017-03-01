BRIEF-Wells fargo & Co says Susan Engel, a member of board, informed that she will not stand for re-election

BRIEF-Delta and Aeromexico expand options for U.S.-Mexico travel
* Delta Air Lines says under joint cooperation agreement, co and Aeromexico will provide customers with expanded travel options
March 1 Wells Fargo & Co
* Wells Fargo & Co says on Feb 28, Susan Engel, a member of board of Wells Fargo & Company informed company that she will not stand for re-election Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay $33 million to resolve charges by most U.S. states that it misrepresented the manufacturing practices behind several over-the-counter drugs that were eventually recalled.
* Emerson Electric Co sees restructuring of about $100 million in 2018 and 2019 related to acquisition of Pentair's Valves and Controls business