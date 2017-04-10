版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 10日 星期一 22:28 BJT

BRIEF-Wells Fargo comments on board investigation into Community Bank’s retail sales practices

April 10 Wells Fargo & Co:

* Wells Fargo statement regarding board investigation into the Community Bank’S retail sales practices

* Received report containing findings of investigation conducted by board's independent directors into company's retail banking sales practices

* Will continue to review report to incorporate its key findings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐