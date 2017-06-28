BRIEF-Wells Fargo enters support agreement with WFC Holdings

June 28 Wells Fargo & Co:
* Wells Fargo & Co-on June 28, 2017, in connection with
resolution plan, or so-called "living-will", co entered support
agreement with WFC Holdings, among others
* Wells Fargo - transferring assets, including majority of
its cash, deposits, liquid securities and intercompany loans to
Wfc Holdings, Llc
* Wells Fargo - in event of co's material financial distress
or failure, WFC Holdings to be obligated to use transferred
assets to provide capital to co
* Wells Fargo & Co says WFC Holdings will also provide
funding and liquidity to co through subordinated notes and a
committed line of credit - SEC filing
* Wells Fargo - if some liquidity, capital metrics fall
below defined triggers, subordinated notes would be forgiven,
committed line of credit would terminate
* Wells Fargo & Co - co's and WFC Holdings' respective
obligations under support agreement are secured pursuant to a
related security agreement
Source text: (bit.ly/2tmyQdk)
Further company coverage: