BRIEF-Wells Fargo expands class-action settlement for retail sales practices

* IBC conference success; IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel
April 21 Wells Fargo & Co:
* Wells Fargo expands class-action settlement for retail sales practices to $142 million, adds accounts as early as May 2002
* Wells Fargo & Co - updated settlement will add $32 million to previous agreement for a total settlement amount of $142 million.
* Says company is working directly with customers to resolve issues through its complaints process
* Wells Fargo & Co - expects this settlement to resolve claims in 11 other pending class actions
* Wells Fargo - if co is unable to resolve issues directly, customers who believe they got product or service they did not want offered a free mediation service
* Wells Fargo - expects to resolve claims that unauthorized accounts were opened in customers' names or customers were enrolled in products without consent
* Initiated a search to identify a candidate to succeed Roger Woeller as chief executive officer of Blumetric
* Announces pricing of $50 million of 5.75 pct convertible notes due 2022