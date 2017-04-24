版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 05:08 BJT

BRIEF-Wells Fargo issues statement regarding Federal Reserve, FDIC revised submission determination

April 24 Wells Fargo & Co

* Wells Fargo issues statement regarding Federal Reserve, FDIC revised submission determination

* Wells Fargo - "pleased with agencies' findings and remain committed to sound resolution planning and preparedness" as we finalize July 2017 submission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
