BRIEF-Wells Fargo Q1 earnings per share $1.00

April 13 Wells Fargo & Co:
* Wells Fargo reports $5.5 billion in quarterly net income
* Q1 earnings per share $1.00
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters
* Quarterly revenue $22 billion
* Wells Fargo & Co - CET 1 ratio (fully phased-in) of 11.2
percent at Q1-end versus 10.7 percent at Q4-end
* Wells Fargo & Co - qtrly net charge-offs of $805 million,
down $81 million
* Wells Fargo & Co - qtrly total average loans of $963.6
billion, up $36.4 billion, or 4 percent
* Wells Fargo & Co - return on equity of 11.54 percent at
q1-end versus 10.94 percent at Q4-end
* Wells Fargo & Co - qtrly net charge-offs were 0.34 percent
of average loans (annualized), down from 0.38 percent
* Wells Fargo & Co qtrly nonperforming assets decreased $698
million from Q4 2016 to $10.7 billion
* Q1 revenue view $22.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Wells Fargo & Co - net interest income in Q1 2017
decreased $102 million from Q4 2016 to $12.3 billion
* Wells Fargo & Co - qtrly mortgage banking noninterest
income was $1.2 billion, compared with $1.4 billion in Q4 2016
* Qtrly net interest margin was 2.87 percent, stable with Q4
2016
* Wells Fargo & Co - as expected, residential mortgage loan
originations declined in Q1, down to $44 billion, from $72
billion in Q4
* Wells Fargo & Co - period-end loan balances were $958.4
billion at March 31, 2017, down $9.2 billion from December 31,
2016
* Wells Fargo & Co - expenses in Q1 were elevated compared
with last quarter, driven by typically-higher Q1
personnel-related expenses
* Wells Fargo & Co - effective tax rate for Q1 included
discrete tax benefits totaling $197 million
* Wells Fargo & Co - company currently expects full year
2017 tax rate to be approximately 30 percent
* Wells Fargo & Co -improvement in oil and gas portfolio,
continued improvement in residential real estate, drove a $200
million reserve release in quarter
