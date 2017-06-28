BRIEF-Wells Fargo receives no objection to its 2017 capital plan

June 28 Wells Fargo & Co

* Wells Fargo receives no objection to its 2017 capital plan

* Wells Fargo & Co - expects to increase q3 2017 common stock dividend to $0.39 per share from $0.38 per share

* Wells Fargo & Co - plan also includes up to $11.5 billion of common stock repurchases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: