BRIEF-Wells Fargo reports February retail banking customer activity

March 20 Wells Fargo & Co :
* Wells Fargo reports February retail banking customer
activity
* Feb total branch interactions down 1% LM, and down 11% YOY
* Says for Feb average consumer and small business deposit
balances down modestly LM, but up 6% YOY
* February new consumer credit card applications down 4% LM,
and down 0.2 million, or 55%, YOY
* Feb point-of-sale debit card transactions down 2% LM, but
up modestly YOY
* Says for Feb primary consumer checking customers of 23.5
million, up modestly LM, and up 1.9% YOY
* Feb customer-initiated consumer checking account closures
down 10% on linked month basis and 11% YOY
* Feb point-of-sale active consumer credit card accounts of
7.5 million, down 2% LM, but up 4% YOY
