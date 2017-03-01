BRIEF-Wells Fargo says eight senior executives will receive no cash bonuses for 2016

March 1 Wells Fargo & Co

* Wells Fargo announces executive compensation actions to promote accountability

* Wells Fargo says eight senior executives will receive no cash bonuses for 2016; three-year equity awards made in 2014 will be reduced by up to 50%

* Wells Fargo says board's independent investigation is ongoing

* Wells Fargo says aggregate reduction in compensation totaling approximately $32 million, based on 2016 target bonuses and current price of Wells Fargo shares

* Wells Fargo says investigation is expected to be completed before company's April 2017 annual meeting of stockholders

* Wells Fargo says compensation actions are in addition to previously announced forfeitures of unvested equity awards totaling $41 million by John Stumpf

* Wells Fargo says 8 executives include Tim Sloan, John Shrewsberry, David Carroll, Avid Modjtabai, Hope Hardison, David Julian, Michael Loughlin, James Strother Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: