BRIEF-Wells Fargo says two startups join Startup Accelerator Program

May 17 Wells Fargo & Co

* Wells Fargo explores the future of security & authentication

* Wells Fargo & Co - two startups join Wells Fargo startup accelerator program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
