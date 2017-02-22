BRIEF-Welltower Q4 adjusted FFO per share $1.10

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Feb 22 Welltower Inc:
* Welltower reports fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $1.10
* Welltower Inc sees FY 2017 normalized ffo in a range of $4.15 to $4.25 per diluted share
* Welltower - expect average blended ssnoi growth of approximately 2 pct to 3 pct in 2017
* Qtrly same store seniors housing operating revpor growth of 4.3 pct versus 4q15
* Welltower - anticipate funding development of approximately $323 million in 2017 relating to projects underway on December 31, 2016
* Welltower - expect to report net income attributable to common stockholders in a range of $2.65 to $2.75 per diluted share in 2017
* Welltower - expect development conversions during 2017 of about $544 million, which are currently expected to generate yields of about 7.7 pct
* Welltower - we anticipate approximately $2 billion of disposition proceeds at a blended yield of 7.6 pct in 2017
* Q4 FFO per share view $1.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $4.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.