BRIEF-Welltower reports Q1 adjusted FFO per share $1.05

May 5 Welltower Inc:
* Welltower reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $1.05
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted FFO per share $4.15 to $4.25
* Welltower Inc - continue to expect average blended ssnoi
growth of approximately 2pct-3pct in 2017
* Q1 FFO per share view $1.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $4.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Welltower inc - continue to anticipate approximately $2
billion of disposition proceeds at a blended yield of 7.6pct in
2017
* Qtrly NAREIT FFO per share $ 0.84
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: