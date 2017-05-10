版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三 22:41 BJT

BRIEF-Wendy's on conf call- did not see material impact from McDonald's testing fresh beef in Dallas

May 10 Wendys Co

* CFO - "consumer continues to be very responsible even with growing discretionary income...they're still managing higher cost like health care, rent and student loan debt"

* CFO - seeing a lot of value messaging from the competitive set

* CFO - gap between food at home and food away from home closed a bit, but still very wide

* CFO - testing delivery, have a delivery test in Columbus and Dallas with door dash

* Didn't see material impact from McDonald's testing fresh beef in Dallas Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐