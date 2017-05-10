BRIEF-Wendy's on conf call- did not see material impact from McDonald's testing fresh beef in Dallas

May 10 Wendys Co

* CFO - "consumer continues to be very responsible even with growing discretionary income...they're still managing higher cost like health care, rent and student loan debt"

* CFO - seeing a lot of value messaging from the competitive set

* CFO - gap between food at home and food away from home closed a bit, but still very wide

* CFO - testing delivery, have a delivery test in Columbus and Dallas with door dash

* Didn't see material impact from McDonald's testing fresh beef in Dallas