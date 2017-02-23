版本:
BRIEF-Wesbanco approved an 8.3 pct increase in quarterly cash dividend to $0.26 per common share

Feb 23 Wesbanco Inc

* Approved an 8.3 pct increase in quarterly cash dividend to $0.26 per common share from previous quarterly dividend of $0.24 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
