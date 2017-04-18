版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 19日 星期三 04:27 BJT

BRIEF-Wesbanco Q1 earnings per share $0.59

April 18 Wesbanco Inc:

* Wesbanco announces first quarter 2017 net income

* Q1 earnings per share $0.59

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net interest income $70.7 million versus $59.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐