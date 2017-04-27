BRIEF-Wesco International Q1 earnings per share $0.76

April 27 Wesco International Inc
* Wesco international, inc. Reports first quarter 2017
results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.76
* Q1 sales fell 0.2 percent to $1.77 billion
* Reaffirms fy 2017 earnings per share view $3.60 to $4.00
* Wesco international inc - reaffirm full-year expectations
of sales in range of flat to up 4%
* Wesco international inc - sees fy eps of $3.60 to $4.00
per diluted share
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.73, revenue view $1.76
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.87, revenue view $7.47
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: