BRIEF-Wesco International reports Q2 earnings per share $1.02

July 27 (Reuters) - Wesco International Inc-

* Wesco InternationalInc reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.02

* Sees FY 2017 sales up 1 to 3 percent

* Q2 sales $1.91 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.91 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Wesco International Inc - backlog grew sequentially in quarter versus typical seasonal decline, with june marking highest monthly backlog since 2012

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.60 to $3.90 including items

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.87, revenue view $7.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: