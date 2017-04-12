版本:
BRIEF-Wesdome says Q1 2017 gold production of 15,162 ounces

April 12 Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd:

* Wesdome announces 2017 first quarter production results

* Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd - Q1 2017 gold production of 15,162 ounces

* Says company's guidance remains unchanged at 52,000 - 58,000 ounces for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
