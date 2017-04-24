版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 05:19 BJT

BRIEF-West fraser announces first quarter results

April 24 West Fraser Timber Co Ltd:

* West Fraser announces first quarter results

* West Fraser Timber Co Ltd qtrly adjusted basic EPS $1.71

* West Fraser Timber Co Ltd - qtrly basic EPS $1.58

* West Fraser Timber Co Ltd qtrly sales $1,189 million versus $1,077 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐