FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
BRIEF-West Fraser Timber says operations temporarily suspended in 100 Mile House, Williams Lake and Chasm due to wildfire activity
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#图片精选
频道
专题
美联储决策者谨慎看待进一步升息 因通胀低迷且薪资增长迟滞
专题：美联储加息之路
美联储决策者谨慎看待进一步升息 因通胀低迷且薪资增长迟滞
焦点：特朗普长子相关电邮表明他欢迎俄罗斯帮助击败希拉里
深度分析
焦点：特朗普长子相关电邮表明他欢迎俄罗斯帮助击败希拉里
乐视网CEO称公司仍有机会翻盘 招行回应超额查封乐视资产
中国财经
乐视网CEO称公司仍有机会翻盘 招行回应超额查封乐视资产
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月11日 / 凌晨1点13分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-West Fraser Timber says operations temporarily suspended in 100 Mile House, Williams Lake and Chasm due to wildfire activity

1 分钟阅读

July 10 (Reuters) - West Fraser Timber Co Ltd

* West Fraser Timber Co - province of british columbia has declared a provincial state of emergency due to wildfire activity in interior region.

* West Fraser Timber Co Ltd - has temporarily suspended operations in 100 mile house, williams lake and chasm

* Says fire situation in interior of british columbia is volatile and situation is evolving

* West Fraser Timber - in case of our100 mile house mill, staff and community have been evacuated to comply with evacuation orders in surrounding areas

* West Fraser Timber - west fraser is uncertain how long our 100 mile house, williams lake and chasm operations will be suspended

* West Fraser Timber - unable to assess the impact on lumber and plywood production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below