BRIEF-West Marine Q1 loss per share $0.29

April 26 West Marine Inc:

* West Marine reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.29

* Q1 revenue fell 1 percent to $129.1 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $707 million to $715 million

* Says company reiterated its most recently issued full-year 2017 pre-tax income guidance of $13 to $16 million

* Says company reiterated comparable store sales guidance of increases of 1 pct to 2 pct for full year