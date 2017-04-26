BRIEF-West Marine Q1 loss per share $0.29

BRIEF-Primoris Services Corp says won heavy civil airport award
* Primoris Services Corporation announces heavy civil airport award valued over $56 million
April 26 West Marine Inc:
* West Marine reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.29
* Q1 revenue fell 1 percent to $129.1 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $707 million to $715 million
* Says company reiterated its most recently issued full-year 2017 pre-tax income guidance of $13 to $16 million
* Says company reiterated comparable store sales guidance of increases of 1 pct to 2 pct for full year
