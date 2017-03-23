BRIEF-West Mountain Environmental Corp's Chinese legal counsel files motion to refer contract dispute

BRIEF-PAG Holdings Ltd reports 9.9 pct passive stake in Zhaopin Ltd
* PAG Holdings Limited reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Zhaopin Ltd, as of May 17, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qOJ30c) Further company coverage:
March 23 West Mountain Environmental Corp :
* West Mountain Environmental Corp.: corporate update
* Chinese legal counsel filed motion to refer contract dispute with Shanghai Hehui Environmental Technology
* Motion to refer contract dispute with Hehui to arbitration in conformance with terms of contract between parties
* Hearing scheduled for March 27, 2017 will now determine whether case will be heard by court or an arbitrator
* Has notified Jereh Energy Services that it will not be able to pay off bond when it comes due on March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ABU DHABI, May 24 Abu Dhabi's government-owned power utility has closed a 3.2 billion dirham ($872 million) financing package for a solar power plant, which will be the world's largest, the utility's top official said on Wednesday.
FRANKFURT, May 24 German industrial gases group Linde's supervisory board will vote next week on a merger agreement with U.S. peer Praxair, German weekly WirtschaftsWoche reported, citing sources close to the negotiations.