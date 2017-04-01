版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 1日 星期六 08:56 BJT

BRIEF-West Mountain in default of repayment terms of bond agreement with Jereh Energy

March 31 West Mountain Environmental Corp

* Update on Jereh Energy Services bond extension agreement

* Co in default of repayment terms of July 11, 2016 bond extension agreement with Jereh Energy Services

* Efforts on part of WMT to renegotiate payment terms and rectify Jereh's breach of said agreement have failed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
