公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二

BRIEF-West Mountain notified by Alberta Securities Commission for not filing financial statements

May 8 West Mountain Environmental Corp

* Filing notification from Alberta securities commission

* West mountain - Notified by Asecurities commission it has not filed audited financial statements, related materials for FY 2016 within prescribed timeline

* West mountain - Been informed that continued failure to file these materials on time may result in action including potential issuance of cease trade order

* West mountain - Does not anticipate obtaining financial resources that would allow it to complete these materials over short term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
