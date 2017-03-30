版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 31日 星期五 06:33 BJT

BRIEF-Westaim Corp reports Q4 loss per share $0.01

March 30 Westaim Corp

* The Westaim Corporation reports 2016 fourth quarter results

* Q4 loss per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
