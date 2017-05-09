版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三

BRIEF-Westar Energy Q1 earnings per share $0.42

May 9 Westar Energy Inc

* Reg-Westar Energy announces 1st quarter 2017 results.

* Q1 earnings per share $0.42

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
