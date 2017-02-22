版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 06:15 BJT

BRIEF- Westar Energy Q4 earnings per share $0.38

Feb 22 Westar Energy Inc-

* REG-Westar Energy announces 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.38

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenues $606.5 million versus $546 million

* Q4 revenue view $648.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐